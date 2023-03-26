PATNA: Popular Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey has been found dead inside a hotel room at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

It is suspected that Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead, died by suicide.

The 25-year-old Bhojpuri actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hotel room with a piece of cloth.

Police informed that Akanksha Dubey had been staying at the hotel for a film shoot.

“Prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide,” said assistant commissioner of police of Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“We called field unit, evidence is being collected. Further action will be taken as more facts come to light. Family has been informed,” the official added.

Excerpts from an Instagram live from Dubey – mere hours before her death – have also gone viral on social media.

The actor, in the Instagram live, was seen crying uncontrollably without saying anything, with many now alleging that she had faced “mental torture”.