Kolkata: Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee who is also the nephew of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Bengal coal scam next week.

Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee is also going to be grilled by the ED.

Banerjee said that he will be approaching the Supreme Court of India regarding the issue as the path to the SC is open to him.

Also Read: Assam: Woman mowed down by truck in Chirang

He added that he and his family has faith in the topmost justice system in the country.

Banerjee stated that he was advised to be on bed-rest by his doctor due to some health issues and for this, he had approached the Delhi High Court appealing that he be questioned in Kolkata as there was an ED office here.

The court had although after a long hearing reserved the judgement but he alleged that after the BJP won in four states on March 10, the petition submitted by him was dismissed by the court.

He claimed that although he has full faith in the judiciary system, the dismissal of his petition right after the BJP win on four states cannot be a coincidence.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I claims recently arrested linkmen not their members

It may be mentioned that the case on which he would be questioned is linked to alleged illegal coal mining and theft from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields belonging to the Eastern Coalfield Limited.

There were also allegations that the “coal mafia” funded leaders of the TMC in Bengal.