Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet has approved the proposal of making Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the chancellor of all the state-run universities.

The approval of making Banerjee the chancellor will replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The cabinet has also approved another proposal of removing the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replacing him with the state’s education minister.

The consent of making Banerjee chancellor will also include all state-run agricultural and health varsities.

The proposal will be introduced in the monsoon session of the state assembly starting on June 10.