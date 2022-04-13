BBC News India Recruitment Chief Sub Editor

Applications are invited for editorial positions in BBC News.

BBC News is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Sub Editor. This post will be based in the BBC’s Delhi bureau and the candidate will report to India Editor of the website, working closely and collaboratively with all the lndian language services as well as with teams in Singapore and the BBC’s headquarters in London to deliver the best service for BBC audiences.

Name of post : Chief Sub Editor, BBC News India

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A high standard of editorial judgment, subbing ability, writing ability and production skills based on substantial experience of editing news stories, features and video scripting.

Ability to lead a team and ensure the highest standards of subbing.

Maximises opportunities offered by existing and emerging technologies to their fullest extent.

Ability to work effectively as a member of more than one team.

Resolving conflicts as necessary.

Ability to manage resources, staff, technical facilities and budgets, in order to make challenging broadcasting in the most cost effective manner.

Demonstrates a commitment to improving diversity in the BBC and understands how individual differences can benefit the BBC.

Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Ability to write creatively in an engaging manner, adapt, produce and translate with accuracy, clarity and style appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media suitable for multimedia output.

Job Roles : You’ll be responsible for originating and producing stories which may include feature writing, scripting, editing, outputting, filming and presenting content across a range of BBC output. You will also commission and select relevant materials ensuring they meet expectations of our audiences and adhere to the BBC’s editorial guidelines. All the while delivering to tight deadlines while maintaining the highest editorial standards. There may be times when you’ll be required to undertake on-air reporting and film and edit material for broadcast where appropriate. If successful in this role you’ll be asked to allocate work to a team and check progress; ensure the professional contribution of staff and the quality of output. Finally you will be required to deputise for the editor when needed and take overall responsibility for maintaining high standards of subbing in the team.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the website https://careerssearch.bbc.co.uk/jobs/job/Chief-Sub-Editor-India-English-Online/59954 up to April 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here