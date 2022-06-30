Applications are invited for 89 vacant positions under Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Driver and Work Assistant.

Name of post : Stenographer (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Rs. 25,500 (Cell No.1 in Level 04 of Pay Matrix) plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees

Qualification :

a) Matriculation (10th Std.) or equivalent with minimum of 50% marks

b) Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography

c) Typing speed in English of 30 words per minute.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and Maximum 27 years as on the last date of receipt of online application (General category(UR) upto 27 years, OBC upto 30 years & SC/ST upto 32 years)

Selection Procedure : Objective Test + Stenography Skill Test

Name of post : Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of posts : 11

Pay : Rs.19,900 (Cell No.1 in Level 02 of Pay Matrix) plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees

Qualification :

a) Pass in 10th standard (SSC).

b) Possession of a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles.

c) Knowledge of motor mechanism and the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles.

d) Consolidated experience in driving a light vehicle and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and Maximum 27 years as on the last date of receipt of online application (General category(UR) upto 27 years, OBC upto 30 years & SC/ST upto 32 years)

Selection Procedure : Objective Test + Driving Test

Name of post : Work Assistant-A

No. of posts : 72

Pay : Rs.18,000 (Cell No.1 in Level 01 of Pay Matrix) plus usual allowances as admissible to Central Government Employees

Qualification : Pass in 10th standard (SSC).

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and Maximum 27 years as on the last date of receipt of online application (General category(UR) upto 27 years, OBC upto 30 years & SC/ST upto 32 years)

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Test + Advanced Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruit.barc.gov.in/ from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Application Fees : Mode of payment of the Application Fee through Online is Rs.100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women & Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

