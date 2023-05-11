Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 42 vacancies

Applications are invited for 42 vacant technical positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 42 vacant positions in Information Technology (IT) Department on contract basis.

Name of posts :

Senior Quality Assurance Lead

Quality Assurance Engineers

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java

Developer- Full Stack Java

Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA

Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development

Developer – Mobile Application Development

Senior UI/UX Designer

UI/UX Designer

Also Read : 4 podcast you can tune into to improve your English vocabulary

No. of posts :

Senior Quality Assurance Lead : 2

Quality Assurance Engineers : 2

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer : 2

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java : 14

Developer- Full Stack Java : 6

Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA : 6

Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development : 2

Developer – Mobile Application Development : 6

Senior UI/UX Designer : 1

UI/UX Designer : 1

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology with minimum 1-6 years of experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 29.05.2023(23:59 hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here