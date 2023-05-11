Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 42 vacancies

Applications are invited for 42 vacant technical positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 42 vacant positions in Information Technology (IT) Department on contract basis.
Name of posts :
- Senior Quality Assurance Lead
- Quality Assurance Engineers
- Junior Quality Assurance Engineer
- Senior Developer -Full Stack Java
- Developer- Full Stack Java
- Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA
- Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development
- Developer – Mobile Application Development
- Senior UI/UX Designer
- UI/UX Designer
No. of posts :
- Senior Quality Assurance Lead : 2
- Quality Assurance Engineers : 2
- Junior Quality Assurance Engineer : 2
- Senior Developer -Full Stack Java : 14
- Developer- Full Stack Java : 6
- Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA : 6
- Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development : 2
- Developer – Mobile Application Development : 6
- Senior UI/UX Designer : 1
- UI/UX Designer : 1
Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology with minimum 1-6 years of experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 29.05.2023(23:59 hours)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here