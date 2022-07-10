Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Babul Supriyo was reportedly appointed as a national spokesperson of the party on Sunday.

Supriyo was a union minister and BJP MP but he switched to TMC last year.

After he was named as a national spokesperson, he tweeted, “My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me.”

The move to name him as a national spokesperson was said to be a part of the strategy devised by the TMC to expand its base outside Bengal.

As per party insiders, Supriyo is considered to be a well-known face among the masses as is popular both as a singer and a politician.

The singer-turned-politician won from the Ballygunge assembly by-poll in April this year.