Bhopal: In a clear violation of single-use syringe procedure, at least 30 students in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar were vaccinated with a single syringe.

What was more shocking is that the vaccinator claimed that he was not at fault as the authorities sent only one syringe.

He claimed that the head of the department had also ordered him to vaccinate the students with that particular single syringe delivered. However, while being recorded, the accused identified as Jitendra said that he did not know the name of the officer.

Shocking violation of "One needle, one syringe, only one time" protocol in COVID19 vaccination, in Sagar a vaccinator vaccinated 30 school children with a single syringe at Jain Public Higher Secondary School

It may be mentioned that disposable syringes are not to be used multiple times and one major reason for not allowing the sharing of syringes is to prevent possible HIV.

In a video the person was heard saying that he was only doing what he was asked to do by seniors. He claimed the there was no fault on his side as he only followed orders.