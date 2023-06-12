Guwahati: In a tragic incident that unfolded on Sunday night in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old man from Assam lost his life after questioning an auto driver over excessive fare charges.

The victim, identified as Ahmad, and his brother Ayub were attacked near the Yeshwanthpur Soap Factory in the Subramanyanagar police station area.

The accused auto driver, Ashwath, has since been apprehended by the police.

According to the authorities, Ahmad and Ayub had hailed an auto to commute from their workplace to their residence in the Yeshwanthpur locality.

Upon reaching their destination, the driver, Ashwath, insisted on charging double the regular fare.

Sensing unfairness, the brothers questioned the driver’s rationale behind demanding more money for the journey.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated into a violent altercation as the auto driver resorted to attacking the brothers with a weapon.

As news of the incident reached the police, they swiftly arrived at the scene and proceeded to gather information about the accused.

Subsequently, Ashwath was apprehended and taken into custody. The police have initiated further investigations into the matter.