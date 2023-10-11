Guwahati: At least one person has been reported dead after three bogies of the Assam-bound North East Express derailed in Bihar’s Buxar.

The police said that a person whose identity is yet to be ascertained was recovered dead from one of the bogies.

Several others were injured but the exact figures would take some time.

Rescue teams have been pressed into action as there are many people still feared to be stuck under the debris.

On Wednesday evening, at least three bogies of the North East Express that was on its way to Guwahati, Assam were reported to have derailed in Bihar’s Buxar district.

As per reports, the bogies derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar.

So far there were no reports of any casualties.

The North East Express was en route to Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, Assam from Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Of the total bogies, three were AC bogies on the 12506-down train.

The train reportedly derailed at 21:35 (9:35 pm) near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division.

For any assistance related to the incident, people may contact the following helpline numbers PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004: CPRO, NR.