New Delhi: The Army Intelligence have arrested an Army accountant, posted in Roorkee after he allegedly transferred confidential information to a woman in Pakistan.

As per reports, the arrested person has been identified as Imami Khan, a resident of the Sikandra area in Agra.

He was posted as Accounts Officer (Group D) at the Army office in Roorkee.

He reportedly was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman online.

She after trapping him, made him reveal confidential information about the armed forces.

After the Army Intelligence found out about the details of this, they immediately arrested Khan.

His mobile phone has been confiscated.

As per reports, the accountant from May 16 to June 20 sent more than 200 messages containing confidential information about the Army.

The woman had also promised to pay him huge amount of money for the information.

A criminal case has been filed against Khan.