Applications are invited for over 38900 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in India Post.

Name of post : Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

No. of posts : 38926

Circle wise vacancies :

Assam : 1143

North Eastern : 551

Andhra Pradesh : 1716

Bihar : 990

Chhattisgarh : 1253

Delhi : 60

Gujarat : 1901

Haryana : 921

Himachal Pradesh : 1007

Jammu & Kashmir : 265

Jharkhand : 610

Karnataka : 2410

Kerala : 2203

Madhya Pradesh : 4074

Maharashtra : 3026

Odisha : 3066

Punjab : 969

Rajasthan : 2390

Tamil Nadu : 4310

Telangana : 1226

Uttar Pradesh : 2519

Uttarakhand : 353

West Bengal : 1963

Educational Qualification : Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language : The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]

Knowledge of Cycling : Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling also. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect in Annexure-III.

Salary : Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level-1 in TRCA Slab

For BPM: Rs. 12,000/-

For ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs.10,000/-

Age Limit : Minimum age:18 years , Maximum age:40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ up to June 5, 2022

Application Fees : A fee of Rs.100/-/-(Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

