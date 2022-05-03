Applications are invited for over 38900 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in India Post.
India Post is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 38926 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak across the country.
Name of post : Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
No. of posts : 38926
Circle wise vacancies :
- Assam : 1143
- North Eastern : 551
- Andhra Pradesh : 1716
- Bihar : 990
- Chhattisgarh : 1253
- Delhi : 60
- Gujarat : 1901
- Haryana : 921
- Himachal Pradesh : 1007
- Jammu & Kashmir : 265
- Jharkhand : 610
- Karnataka : 2410
- Kerala : 2203
- Madhya Pradesh : 4074
- Maharashtra : 3026
- Odisha : 3066
- Punjab : 969
- Rajasthan : 2390
- Tamil Nadu : 4310
- Telangana : 1226
- Uttar Pradesh : 2519
- Uttarakhand : 353
- West Bengal : 1963
Educational Qualification : Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
Compulsory knowledge of Local Language : The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]
Knowledge of Cycling : Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling also. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect in Annexure-III.
Salary : Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level-1 in TRCA Slab
- For BPM: Rs. 12,000/-
- For ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs.10,000/-
Age Limit : Minimum age:18 years , Maximum age:40 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ up to June 5, 2022
Application Fees : A fee of Rs.100/-/-(Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here