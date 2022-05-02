Applications are invited for contractual positions at Sonai Municipal Board, Sonai under Assam State Urban Livelihoods Society (DAY-NULM).

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Society (DAY-NULM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Community Organizer (Contractual) at Sonai Muncipal Board, Sonai.

Name of post : Community Organizer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must have a minimum qualification of Higher Secondary from a recognized Board.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 12000-15000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-35 years

Selection Procedure : The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Written Test and / or Personal Interview, Computer Test for which no TA / DA shall be paid.

How to apply : Candidates must submit sealed filled up Standard form of application along with Bio-data mentioning his/ her Mobile No. and Email ID, two copies of recent passport sized coloured photographs and self-attested relevant documents/ testimonials to the Office of the City Mission Management Unit, ASULMS (DAY-NULM), Silchar Municipal Board, Silchar-788001, Cachar, Assam till 9th May 2022 at 4 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

