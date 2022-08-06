Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bureau of Indian Standards.

Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientist-B in various disciplines.

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture Engineering : 2

Bio-medical Engineering : 2

Chemistry : 4

Computer Engineering : 2

Electrical Engineering : 4

Environment Engineering : 2

Also Read: Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Essential Qualification :

Engineering disciplines :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate (fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)

ii) Having valid GATE score of 2020/ 2021/2022. The GATE score must be valid as on 26.08.2022 (closing date of application).

Chemistry :

i) Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry discipline only] with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes].

ii) Having valid GATE score of 2020/2021/2022. The GATE score must be valid as on 26.08.2022 (closing date of application).

Age Limit : The candidates must be between 21-30 years of age as on closing date of application i.e. as on 26.08.2022

Selection Procedure : The selection methodology will comprise of following stages-

a) Shortlisting based on GATE 2020, GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 score

b) Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bis.gov.in/ from August 6, 2022 to August 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2022