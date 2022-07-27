Applications are invited for various positions of Consultants on contract basis in Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Consultant on contract basis.

Name of post : Technical Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2022

Department wise vacancies :

Investment (Domestic) : 1

Investment (Foreign) : 1

Essential Qualification :

Technical Consultant, Investments (Domestic) : Master degree in Economics / Finance / Commerce from any recognized national or foreign university

Technical Consultant, Investments (Foreign) : Master’s degree in Economics / Finance / MBA (International Business) from any recognized national or foreign university; specialization in international relations or international economics etc, is preferable.

Experience :

Technical Consultant, Investments (Domestic) : (I) Minimum 3 years of experience in the areas of investments (domestic and foreign) and having knowledge about FDI policy, FEM (NDI) rules, FEMA, RBI guidelines, and other relevant guidelines and acts etc. (experience in corporate practices / company affairs and related financial / legal work may alsobe considered). (ii) Experience of working in governments’ ministries/ departments is preferable.

Technical Consultant, Investments (Foreign) : Minimum 3 years of experience in the areas of working with bilateral/multilateral institutions/ organizations, UN bodies, Government of India’s agencies, academia / think tanks / research institutions, commercial agencies engaged in the relevant work.

Remuneration : Monthly remuneration of Rs. 80,000/- to Rs. 1,45,000/- will be payable. The actual remuneration will be decided by the selection committee after consultations with the applicants considering his/her domain specialization and years of experience in the relevant field.

Age : Maximum age limit should not be above 40 years as on 31.07.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to recruitment1@janaushadi.gov.in or can send their applications (Hard Copies) by post/courier to CEO, PMBI at E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055 up to August 11, 2022 ( till 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Junior Consultant & Young Professional vacancies