Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Director, Jr Engineer, Research Officer and Public Prosecutor.

Name of post : Research Officer (Naturopathy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The incumbent should have completed graduation or post graduation in any relevant discipline

Name of post :Research Officer (Yoga)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The incumbent should have completed graduation or post graduation in any relevant discipline

Name of post : Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : The incumbent should have completed LLB

Name of post : Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The incumbent should be a CA/ CMA/ CS/ CFA, LLB, MBA, M.Com, Post Graduation Diploma

Name of post : Public Prosecutor

No. of posts : 48

Qualification : The incumbent should should have completed LLB

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 58

Qualification : The incumbent should have a Diploma/ BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : The incumbent should have a Diploma/ BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Name of post : Assistant Architect

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The incumbent should be a graduate in any relevant discipline

How to apply : Candidates may fill-up the application form by April 12, 2023, i.e., 23:59 at

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here