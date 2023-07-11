Bhopal: The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witness the death of another Cheetah on Tuesday.

Tejas, a cheetah brought from South Africa passed away on Tuesday. The unfortunate event follows the deaths of three cheetahs and three cubs that have previously occurred within the park.

During a routine monitoring session on the morning of July 11, 2023, an alarming discovery was made by the park’s monitoring team.

Injury markings were found on the upper part of Tejas’ neck, prompting immediate action.

Wildlife veterinarians stationed at the Palpur headquarters were promptly informed, and they swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the cheetah’s condition.

Regrettably, despite the team’s efforts, Tejas succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2 pm. An official release issued by park authorities stated, “The monitoring team immediately informed the wildlife veterinarians present at the Palpur headquarters. The wildlife veterinarians went to the scene and examined Tejas the cheetah, finding the injuries to be severe upon initial observation.”

Permission was swiftly granted to provide necessary treatment, and a team of veterinarians was dispatched with the required preparations to administer first aid and aid in the recovery of Tejas.

However, the male cheetah’s life could not be saved.

Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the injuries sustained by Tejas, and a post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the precise cause of his untimely demise.

This incident occurred mere hours after two additional cheetahs were released into the wild at Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district.

With the arrival of these two cheetahs and the subsequent loss of Tejas, the total population of felines inhabiting the forest has now reached a count of 11.