Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for the first time in five months, has broken his silence over the issue of removal of Captain Amrinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi, during a Congress rally at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Thursday stated that Captain Amrinder Singh was removed as Punjab CM because he ‘denied’ to give free electricity to the poor.

“Today, I will tell you why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM of Punjab. It was because he denied to give free electricity to the poor people,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

On September 18 last year, Amrinder Singh had resigned as Punjab CM and quit the Congress later, following ‘indifference’ with the party’s high command.

Later, on November 2 last year, Amrinder Singh floated his new political party – Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and announced his support to the BJP.

Amarinder Singh-led PLC is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Shiromani Akal Dal-Sanyukt.

According to experts and analysts, the BJP is banking on Captain Amarinder Singh to expand its own base in Punjab.