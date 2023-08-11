Guwahati: Air India, one of the oldest airlines in the country unveiled a new brand identity, logo and aircraft livery on Thursday.

The new logo, called “The Vista,” is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame and signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold new outlook.

The new livery features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

It will be seen on Air India’s first Airbus A350, which is scheduled to enter the fleet by the end of December 2023.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that the new brand identity reflects the airline’s ambition to become a world-class airline that represents a new India on the global stage.

He added that the new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted in its rich history and traditions.

The iconic “Maharaja” of Air India will live on in the new livery but with added colour.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that Air India is not just a business for the Tata Group, but a passion and a national mission.

The new brand identity and aircraft livery are part of a broader transformation plan for Air India.

The airline has placed orders for 470 new aircraft in a multi-billion-dollar deal, and it plans to upgrade its in-flight service and amenities.