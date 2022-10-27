Soon after Diwali, people across the country prepare for the Chhath Puja. The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja this year will start on October 28, 2022.

The puja will end on October 31, 2022.

Chhat Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and Goddess Chhathi.

It is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month

Chhat Puja is celebrated for four days.

During this, women observe a 36-hour nirjala fast.

The fast is a prayer for the good health, success and longevity of their children.

Chhat Puja begins with Nahay Khay where the devotees take bath in holy water, wear new clothes and eat delicious vegetarian food.

Other family members during this can only eat after the women who have been fasting eat their meal.

It is then followed by Kharna, Surya Shashth and end with Usha Arghya.