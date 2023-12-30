Guwahati: The Forum Against Corporatization and Militarization (FACM) has strongly condemned the arrests of the members of the Hasdeo Aranya Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (HBSS) in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, the FACM has demanded the immediate release of the HBSS leaders and appealed to civil society members, activists, students, democratic organizations, and all peace-loving individuals to stand in solidarity with the Adivasi communities facing displacement and resource plunder.

“These arrests are yet another attempt to silence the voices of those who are fighting to protect their land and livelihoods. We urge the government to respect the democratic rights of Adivasi communities and immediately stop the PEKB project,” said a FACAM spokesperson.

The outfit also called for nationwide demonstrations and rallies to support the ongoing struggles against such injustices.

Several members of the Hasdeo Aranya Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (HBSS), an Adivasi group fighting against a coal mine project in Chhattisgarh, were arrested on December 21. The arrests come amid ongoing protests against the Parsa East Kete Basen (PEKB) project, the second phase of the Parsa and Kete coal mine extension.

The PEKB project, owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) and operated by the Adani Group, was halted last year following protests from local Adivasi communities. The Chhattisgarh Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution in July 2022, stating that mining activities would not be carried out in the Hasdeo area.

Despite the assembly resolution and ongoing legal challenges, Adani began operations in the area soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state elections in December 2023. The company has deployed heavy machinery and nearly 5,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to expedite the deforestation process.

The recent arrests of HBSS leaders Ramlal Kariyam, Jainandan Porte, and Thakur Ram are seen as part of a larger crackdown on Adivasi dissent in the region, FACM said.

This is not the first instance of leadership crackdown in Chhattisgarh. The release mentions the arrests of Orcha Jan Andolan leaders and eight members of the Damkondawahi Bachao Sangarsh Samiti, highlighting a pattern of silencing dissent through arrests under Operation SAMADHAN-PRAHAR.