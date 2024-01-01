Sriharikota: India’s maiden solar mission — Aditya-L1 – launched on September 2, is set to reach its intended destination L1 point on January 06.

This was informed by ISRO chairman S Somanath while speaking to news agency told ANI on Monday (January 01).

“Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 06 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there,” the ISRO chief said.

Somanath was speaking on the sidelines of the successful launch of XPoSat mission by ISRO to study black holes.

Addressing the scientists after the successful launch of the mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km, with a 6-degree inclination.

“From this point, the orbit of the PSLV will be reduced to a lower orbit, where the upper stage of the PSLV which is now described as POEM will carry out experiments with nine of the onboard payloads and that will take some time,” Somanath added.

Addressing reporters on the very first day of 2024, Somanath said ISRO has about 12-14 missions in pipeline this year.

“Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions,” he said.