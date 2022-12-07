New Delhi: After a day of see-saw in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious with 136 seats.

Crossing the majority mark, the AAP started its celebrations in New Delhi with party flags, distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums.

While the AAP secured 136 seats or wards, the BJP got 100 of the total 250.

The numbers were according to the latest counting trends where the Congress to won 10 seats.

The BJP had been in power in the MCD for at least three terms and with the new results, AAP seems to have crushed the BJP’s hold over the MCD.

The final number is yet to be announced.