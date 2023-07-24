Applications are invited for recruitment of 342 vacant positions in Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the year 2023.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of the posts of Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Junior Executives in 2023.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Office)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Graduate

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Graduate preferably B.Com. 2 years’ relevant experience in the field of preparation of Financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other Finance and Accounts related field experience.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Common Cadre)

No. of posts : 237

Qualification : Any graduate

Also Read : Bitter Gourd : 10 ways to enjoy this vegetable in summer

Name of post : Junior Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 66

Qualification : B.Com with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Fire Services)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. /Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./ Automobile Engg.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Law)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation OR 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and candidate should be eligible to get himself enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India to do practice in courts in India

Pay Scale :

Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1] :- Rs.40000-3%-140000

Senior Assistant [Group-C: NE-6] :- Rs.36000-3%-110000

Junior Assistant [Group-C: NE-4] :- Rs.31000-3%-92000

Age Limit :

Junior Assistant : Maximum age 30 years as on 04.09.2023

Senior Assistant : Maximum age 30 years as on 04.09.2023

Junior Executive : Maximum age 27 years as on 04.09.2023

Also Read : 10 types of biryanis popular in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening date for On-line Applications : 05.08.2023

Last date for On-line Application : 04.09.2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) (inclusive of GST) is to be paid by the candidates through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here