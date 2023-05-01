BANGKOK: 83 Indian gamblers were among people rounded up by police in a raid on a luxury hotel in Pattaya, Thailand in the wee hours of Monday (May 1).

The Indian tourists were held by the Pattaya police in Thailand for allegedly gambling while playing card games at a luxury hotel.

The raid followed information that a number of Indian tourists had booked rooms at the hotel from April 27-May 1 and rented a meeting room for gambling.

When the police arrived, they found a large number of gamblers playing games in the room.

The police rounded up 93 people – 83 Indians, six Thais and four Myanmar nationals.

Inside the hall, police found four Baccarat and three Black Jack tables along with 25 sets of cards, 160,000 Indian rupees in cash, 92 mobile phones, three notebook computers, three card dispensers and chips to be exchanged for cash later.

One of the Thai women was identified as Sitranan Kaewlor (32), who reportedly confessed to organising gambling trips for Indian tourists.

She said they were charged 50,000 baht each, which covered airfare, food, airport-hotel transfers as well as hotel rooms.

She said she had instructed the hotel to keep the convention hall off-limits for its staff.

She added the card dealers, cards and gambling tools came from India.

The tourists reportedly played cards from 1pm to dawn during their stay at the hotel.

Moreover the gambling sessions were telecast live to India.

All 83 are at Pattaya police station to face charges, reported The Nation Thailand.