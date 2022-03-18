Mumbai: Despite several attempts by police and administration to prevent road mishaps on festivals, tragic incidents are reported all over the country.

In one such incident, an eight-year-old boy who was playing Holi on the road was killed after being knocked down by a taxi that was allegedly being rashly driven in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The minor was killed on the spot and the taxi ran over three other people who were on a morning walk. The three were severely injured during the collision.

The driver of the taxi, identified as Sunil Kumar Rajput claimed that he lost control of the car and hit the people.

The child, identified as Gaffar Chowdhary was playing Holi on the sidewalk when the taxi hit him.

He died on the spot before getting any medical attention.

Locals following the incident nabbed the driver and handed him to the police.

The driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident and was allegedly driving without a valid licence.

The person has been arrested and the car has also been seized.