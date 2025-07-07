Agartala: Tripura Police have seized a large consignment of banned cough syrup from a truck at the Betbagan checkpoint in Dhalai district.

A total of 57,000 bottles of Escof, valued at over Rs 1 crore, were recovered during a routine inspection.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the 14-wheeler truck, bearing registration number NL 04 D 9439, was declared to be transporting onions. Upon inspection, officers found 190 sacks of Escof cough syrup concealed beneath the cargo. Each sack contained 300 bottles.

The operation was conducted based on a confidential tip-off. The vehicle was stopped and searched in the presence of a Duty Magistrate.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uttam Banik, Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nirupan Dutta, and Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police Station Nandan Das were present during the search.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two individuals travelling in the truck were taken into custody. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the source and network involved in the transportation of the banned substance.