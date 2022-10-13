Varanasi: A 74-year-old man in Varanasi was beaten to death by a group of men on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the man was attacked after he had objected to the men fighting near his house.

As per reports, at least nine police personnel were suspended while five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Police said in total 17 people were involved in the “lynching”.

The deceased has been identified as Pashupatinath Singh.

He was with his son Rajan Singh when they were both attacked for objecting to a group of men fighting near their house on Wednesday night.

Both of them were taken to a hospital but Pashupatinath died at the hospital.

An investigation into the matter is being carried.