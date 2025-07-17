Imphal: The National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM), an underground militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for a recent shooting and assault incident that occurred between Sawombung and Phaknung under Sawombung Police Station in Imphal East district.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group alleged that Soram Girish (26) and Kumam Jemelia (25) were targeted for allegedly extorting money from the public, business establishments, and government employees by using a forged NRFM letterhead.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30 PM on July 14, when unidentified individuals shot a man in the leg and physically assaulted a woman along the Sawombung Kabui Khul–Phaknung road.

The injured man was later identified as Soram Girish, son of S Loken, a resident of Nagamapal Soram Leirak in Imphal West, currently residing in Wangkhei, Imphal East. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

The woman, identified as Kumam Jemelia, daughter of K Sanjit from Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district, was also assaulted during the incident. Both victims were taken to RIMS Hospital for treatment. Jemelia has since been discharged, while Girish remains hospitalized.

