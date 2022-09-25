BENGALURU: As many as six officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been charged with murder after a trainee cadet of the force was found dead in an IAF college.

Notably, 27-year-old Ankit Jha, a trainee cadet of the Indian Air Force was found dead by hanging in a room of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC).

The Karnataka police, which has been investigating the case, suspected that Ankit Jha had died four to five days ago.

The police had registered a case against the six accused IAF officers based on a complained filed by the brother of the victim.

It may be mentioned here that an inquiry was already underway against Ankit Jha when he died.

“The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Our investigations are on. Jha was a trainee cadet and he was found hanging in one of the rooms of AFTC. The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the Indian Air Force has assured us all assistance,” a senior police officer told PTI.