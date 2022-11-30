Firozabad: At least six family members including three children died in a massive fire that was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

The fire broke out at a factory on the ground floor of the building.

While six were killed, three others were severely injured and are admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The family used to live on the first floor of the factory and had no way to escape the fire as it had spread to almost all sides of the ground floor.

As per reports, it took at least 18 fire trucks to control the fire.

The primary cause is suspected to be a short circuit but an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause.