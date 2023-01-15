Kannur: In a shocking case of child abuse, a 52-year-old teacher from a school in Kerala‘s Kannur district was arrested for allegedly molesting 26 students since November 2021.

The teacher was arrested on January 12 after complaints were lodged by the district Childline authorities, said the police.

The authorities were notified when a student of the school reported to another teacher of the abuse she had suffered.

Following counselling, it was revealed that more students had been victims of the senior teacher’s misconduct and five cases were registered initially, followed by 21 more cases the following day.

This led to the teacher’s arrest who has been sent to judicial custody.

The students reported incidents of molestation from November 2021 when the school reopened after the pandemic, police said. The accused teacher had been teaching at the school for more than 10 years.