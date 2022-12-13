New Delhi: Two University Law (Amendment) Bills were passed by the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State.

With the passing of the bills, the United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in protest against the refusal to accept all of its proposed amendments to the Bill.

Reportedly, the UDF further alleged that efforts were being made to turn universities into Marxist centres.

With the legislation, the government will now be able to appoint academicians or “persons of eminence” in various fields of knowledge.

The Opposition proposed appointing a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court to the post.