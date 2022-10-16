Mumbai: A man in Maharashtra’s Thane was arrested for passing alleged indecent remarks at a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the Talaopali area of the city.

The girl is a Class X student and was returning after an exam on Saturday morning.

The accused had passed the indecent/offensive remarks when she was returning.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard killed by villagers in Golaghat

The accused has been identified as a 44-year-old man.

He was caught by a security guard after the girl complained about the man and his remarks.

Also Read: Assam CM visits erosion-hit Maijan area in Dibrugarh

He was handed over to the police and has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.