Gurugram: Everything is fair in love and war! This took a new turn in Gurugram’s IMT Maneswar are as a 19-year-old woman was injured after being shot at by a jilted lover.

The incident according to the police took place on Saturday.

The shooter has been identified as Abhay Sharma.

He according to the reports liked the girl since their school days. On Saturday, he came on a bike to talk to her but she refused.

Raged over the refusal, he pulled out a gun and shot her.

The bullet pierced her neck and she fell down unconscious as people on spot stared.

The accused after shooting her, snatched a motorcycle of a bystander leaving behind his on bike and fled from the location.

The woman was recovered by the police and was taken to a private hostipal. Her condition on Sunday is said to be stable.

The investigation initially has found the case to on a “jilted affair”.

The police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the accused.