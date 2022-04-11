19 Sri Lankan Tamils reach India due to economic crisis

Chennai: Amidst the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, 19 Sri Lankan Tamils, including 6 women and 5 children, fled their country on a boat and reached Arisalmunai in Dhanushkodi of Tamil Nadu.

The people had been taken to the Mandapam Camp by Indian authorities.

After reaching India, they informed the police that they came in a boat.

As per a report, they fled the country because they were unable to make ends meet due to the ongoing economic crisis and the current political instability.

As per official figures, at least 29 people have reached India seeking refuge from the ongoing situation.

It may be mentioned that the current situation in Sri Lanka has been claimed to be the worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

Over the past few weeks, severe protests have been going on over lengthy power cuts and shortages of gas, food and other basic goods.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mishandling the country’s economy.