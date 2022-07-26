Kannauj: In what can be termed a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by three of his teachers on accusations of him stealing a watch.

As per reports, the teachers allegedly locked him in a room before beating him.

The deceased student identified as Dilshan alias Raja was a Class IX student.

Raja reportedly sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Kanpur Hospital. He later succumbed to injuries at the hospital during treatment.

Following this, his relatives accused the teachers of beating him to death.

Police said that they are now investigating the matter and have assured strict actions would be taken against anyone found guilty.

The student was a resident of Paschim Madaiya village of Kasava Chowki area of Chhibramau Kotwali.

His father accused a teacher, Shivkumar Yadav of being involved in the act.

He said that the said teacher had accused Raja of stealing a watch.

Following that, the teacher called in two more teachers, Prabhakar and Vivek Yadav.

The trio accused him of theft allegedly locked him in a room and beat him mercilessly.

Although the student was admitted to a local hospital, the doctors could not save him. The police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem reports and will take action accordingly.