Uttarkashi: Selfies can sometimes result as dangerous and this was proved on Tuesday. A 15-year-old boy died after he fell into a river trying take a selfie in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

The teenager fell into the Bhagirathi river while taking a selfie.

The boy was identified as Manish Uniyal.

While he tried to click a picture of himself with the river, he had no idea that it would be his last one.

He slipped and fell into the river.

As he fell, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers were deployed to rescue him.

He was recovered alive from the water but was unconscious.

However, he was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

The deceased was a resident of Bamangaon.