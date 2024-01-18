Guwahati: At least 14 people including 12 children died after a boat they were travelling on capsized in the Harni Lake in Vadodara, Gujarat.

As per reports, of the 14 people, 12 were children and two were adults while some remain untraced.

The boat in total had 27 students on board.

The students belonged to a private school but reports claimed that none of them were wearing life jackets during their journey.

The boat reportedly overturned due to excessive weight, throwing its occupants into the water.

None of the students were wearing life jackets, further compounding the tragedy.

A rescue operation led by the fire brigade managed to pull seven students out of the water alive.

However, for 14 others, including their teachers, rescue efforts came too late.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cancelled all appointments and rushed to Vadodara to oversee the rescue effort and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

The government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased families and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

The state government also announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, focusing on boat capacity, safety measures, and possible negligence.

Locals have expressed outrage, demanding strict action against the boat contractor for alleged overloading.