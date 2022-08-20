New Delhi: Hours after the CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as many as 12 IAS officers were transferred by orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Manish Sisodia was raided over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

The CBI has named Manish Sisodia number one in its FIR which includes 15 names as accused. All of them have been accused of corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

During the raid, the CBI besides raiding Sisodia’s residence raided 31 other locations across seven states.

The CBI further during the raid which continued for nearly 14 hours, seized Sisodia’s computer and phone.

The raids were conducted in connection with the liquor policy launched in November.

Under this, liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players.

However, after a probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, the policy was withdrawn on July 30.