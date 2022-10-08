New Delhi: An 11-year-old student of a Kendriya Vidyalaya was alleged gang-raped by two seniors inside a washroom of the school in Delhi.

Following the allegations, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has ordered an enquiry into the issue.

While the incident took place in July this year, the 11-year-old approached the police on Thursday. She approached the police after the issue was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal terming the incident as a ‘serious matter’.

The DCW has ask the school authorities to respond on why they had not informed the police about the incident.

The police said that the case has been registered and an investigation has begun.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal speaking in the issue said that the matter was very serious and termed it unfortunate.

She said that the girl had also alleged that school teachers had tried to hide the issue and tried to keep her silent.