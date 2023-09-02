World Coconut is celebrated on September 2 every year to promote the importance of coconut and how its usage can be helpful in transforming our lives.

Every year the International Coconut Committee sets a theme for Coconut Day.

This year the theme is ‘Coconuts: Transforming Lives’ which emphasizes the improvement of coconut farming especially of the countries that heavily rely on it for their livelihoods.

Coconuts are used in a range of dishes across the world. From making dishes using coconut to using the oil, milk, and water of coconut for both cooking and non-cooking purposes.

Every bit of coconut is use for some purpose or other. While the white endosperm known as coconut meat is mostly used in food products, the husks and leaves are used for making doormats, ropes and huts.

Coconuts are mostly grown in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

World Coconut Day also celebrates the formation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), an organisation that was established to improve the socio-economic welfare of coconut farmers and other industry stakeholders in a vibrant coconut sector.

