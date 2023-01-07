Why do people get headaches on drinking alcohol

Some people often tends to get headaches on drinking even the smallest amount of alcohol and there are generally a variety of reasons behind it.

Alcohol flushing symptoms mostly occur due to the inability to tolerate ingredients present in alcoholic drinks.

Meanwhile, dehydration is also another major cause of people to get unbearable headaches on drinking alcoholic beverages.

According to the Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS), there are two kinds of headaches that occurs on drinking alcohol- cocktail headaches and hangover headaches.

While cocktail headaches are said to be more immediate and occurs within three hours of consuming alcohol, hangover headaches mostly happens 5 to 12 hours after taking alcohol.

According to a 2019 study, histamines are the main culprit of headaches and alcohol not only contains this nitrogenous compound but also cause your body to create them.

To avoid alcohol related headaches from disturbing you, follow these steps-

i) Skip drinking alcohol

To enjoy a good drink at a party, you can always have traditional desserts or non-alcoholic beverages like mocktails and cold drinks. As the saying goes ‘Prevention is better than cure,’ it is always better to skip alcohol to stay hale and hearty.

ii) Drink slowly and wisely

It is a wise idea to enjoy small sips of alcohol and huge amounts of talks together to prevent headaches from nagging you later. When you drink slowly, it allows the body to process the additives and toxins entering the body with every drink. Choose clear spirits like vodka, gin and white rum instead of darker spirits, beer and wine

iii) Drink water regularly

Spacing drinks out with a glass of water in between can ensure adequate hydration and reduce the chances of migraines from dehydration. Hydration is always a necessity for good health so make sure that you drink 8-10 glasses of water daily.

