A parent is said to be the first teacher in a child’s life and also a friend and companion.

A parent learns parenting as the child grows up tacking their situations and nowadays they have become more like a friend so that they can understand the sensitive issues faced by their little one as they grow up.

It is important to be conscious of your parenting style as it helps us to analyze whether we are raising our child in an effective way.

Though there is no particular parenting approach that can be said to be totally correct or successful.

One such popular parenting style is good cop bad cop parenting style.

In this parenting style, one parent seems to perform the role of a good cop who is fun, chill and lenient with the kids while the other parent seems to be strict and rule enforcing.

This does not particularly mean that the parent is stricter in nature or he/she may be friendly, less responsible or a rule breaker.

Whenever a bad cop takes charge, he/she takes the responsibility of making them do their homework, maintain discipline and go to bed in time. The other parent makes them their favourite breakfast, play with them and take them for outings.

To raise the child with discipline it’s necessary for an individual parent to be stricter and rule enforcing and the other parent to be lenient so that they open up with their parents and not feel restricted in their own home. This leads the child to grow up with values and ethics as well be broader minded towards the world.

The major drawback of good cop- bad cop parenting is even if it works for the child, it may not be fruitful for the parent. Playing the role of bad cop can create distance between you and child and they may start thinking that you don’t love them create a sense of negativity among them.