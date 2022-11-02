Career is one of the most essential aspects which determines the success and prosperity of a person in his / her life.

A successful career helps a person to attain name, fame and money and enjoy more materialistic pleasures.

To have a prosperous and satisfying career in future, everyone of us try our best to get good education from prestigious educational institutions.

Moreover, none of us dare to stop aiming for higher professional growth and to end dreaming for our most desirable job.

Although hard work and perseverance are the mandatory ingredients for getting success in career, sometimes our negative thoughts or unfortunate situations may create blockages in our career paths preventing us from achieving our desired goals

To remove blockages from your career growth path and getting a smooth flow for growth in your professions or academics , you can follow these Vastu tips-

i) Place your work desk in such a way that the position of the wall is behind your back as this indicates support.

ii) Try to create a small balcony or an open space in front of your workplace as it opens up the flow of creativity and enables new ideas to born.

iii) Hang pictures of mountains or photo frames with motivational quotes in your office to gain strength and positivity.

iv) As per Vastu, the furniture of your work desk should be wooden and in a rectangular or square shape as it is believed to boost productivity. Work desks with circular shape must be totally avoided.

v)The best direction to face while working is the North or East. Opt for revolving and high back chairs while working as it enables you to work comfortably helping you stay in good health and allow the flow of success more smoothly.

vi) While having a work call or an online interview, try and face the East or North directions for better results and monetary gains. Meanwhile, ensure that the wires of cables are not in a tangled condition when you are working as it only causes irritation for the sights.

vii) If there is any water leakage in your workplace, fix it immediately as it implies money losses. Keep indoor plants like rosemary, spider plant , lavender to attract money and release stress.

viii) Never keep dustbin or shoes in the west zone of your office. As the west zone is responsible for profits, these objects may obstruct the flow of profits in life.