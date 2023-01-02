Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a Hindu festival which is celebrated with conduction of special prayers and rigorous fasting in honour of Lord Vishnu.

The Ekadashi Tithi begun at 7:11 PM on January 1, 2023 and will end at 8:26 PM on January 2, 2023.

It is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu and the devotees of Lord Vishnu believed that the gate to Vaikuntha (abode of Lord Vishnu) is opened on this day.

According to Hindu mythology, the churning of the ocean (Sagar Manthan) was held on this day by the Devas and Asuras due to which the divine nectar emerged from the waters which was ultimately distributed equally among the former by Lord Vishnu in the incarnation of Mohini helping them to achieve immortality.

Also Read : Happy New Year 2023 : Beautiful New Year messages you can send to your parents and siblings

It is believed that fasting on the holy day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi is highly beneficial and help a person in attracting peace, joy, prosperity and success easily in life by cleansing them of all sins and negativity.

The day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi is marked by conduction of special prayers, rituals and speeches across all temples of Lord Vishnu around the world.

Besides fasting, devotees of Lord Vishnu engage themselves in doing Japa (chanting of the Lord’s holy names) and Dhyana ( intense meditation) on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

The celebrations of Vaikuntha Ekadashi are held lavishly in Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Tirupati’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Moreover, lakhs of devotees throng these temples on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

The celebrations of Vaikuntha Ekadashi in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple lasts for 20 days.

Meanwhile, Tirumala’s special entrance called Vaikuntha Dvaram is opened on Vaikuntha Ekadashi and it is believed that any person who passes through this gateway on this particular day attains Vaikuntha after death.

Also Read : New Year 2023 : Places and travel experiences of Northeast India you must definitely visit or witness soon