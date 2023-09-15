India is one of the countries in the world with a sizeable figure in alcohol consumption.

According to a study, India ranks 90th in the world in terms of alcohol consumption.

In India, an alcohol consuming person gulps down 5.61 litres of alcohol a year.

But the per-gender averages are 9.06 litres for men and only 1.89 litre for women.

With India being a big market for alcohol, several desi alcohol brands are now giving tough competition to fancy foreign brands.

Here are 10 best desi alcohol brands that are changing the liquor scene in India.

Also read: Having sex for first time? Tips & tricks here

Amrut – Single Malt Whisky

Launched in 2004, Amrut is India’s first single-malt whisky.

Amrut was derived from the Sanskrit word Amrit that means elixir of life.

This whisky is made from barley sourced from the foothills of the Himalaya and aged in wooden oak barrels.

This gives the liquor a distinct colour and flavour.

Amrut single malt whisky is sold in 11 variants.

Price: Rs 3500 approx

Desmond Ji- Tequila

Very few know of the fact that tequila can be called by tequila only if it is brewed in Mexico.

If it is made elsewhere, but not in Mexico, it cannot bear the name of tequila.

Thus this agave liquor, aka tequila, is distilled and manufactured in Goa by Desmond Nazareth.

This top-shelf alcohol is made with blue-green agave sourced from the Deccan Plateau.

The alcohol brand currently produces five spirits – Agave (100%), Agave Gold with an oak finish, Agave (51%), Margarita and Blue Margarita blend.

Price: Rs 800 approx

Paul John – Single Malt Whisky

It was first distilled in London and after receiving an overwhelming response, it spread to other parts of the world.

Now the headquarters are based in Bangalore whereas the distillery is based in Goa.

The whisky is made up of Indian ingredients like barley from the Himalayas and indigenous ingredients from the bay of Goa.

It is the barley, water and charred oak caskets which allows you to call it, The Great Indian Single Malt.

Price: Rs 3700 approx

Solan No 1 – Whiskey

Solan No 1 is brewed in the foothills of Himalayas.

It is made by the same distillers, who also make the popular Old Monk.

Solan No 1 is blended with mature Malt Spirits produced using traditional Scottish methods of malting, kneading and distillation on vintage copper pot stills and aged in aged oak casks.

Its name comes from the village named Solan near Kasauli.

Price: Rs 600 approx

Wild Tiger – Rum

If you are a Rum person, you might want to try out Wild Tiger Rum.

It is pegged as India’s first premium rum.

Wild Tiger is a blend of molasses and pure sugar cane spirits that are aged in ex-bourbon oak wood casks.

Price: Rs 2000 approx

Cabo – Coconut Liqueur

Cabo is white rum and coconut liqueur made in Goa.

From a simple all-white bottle, it’s perfect to drink neat or works really awesome in a cocktails too.

Easy to pair with other spirits, it’s extremely versatile.

Price: Rs 1000 approx

Licor Armada – Rum

Made with spices like cinnamon, oranges, cloves, cardamom, Licor Armada is a spiced liquor launched back in 2013.

This award-winning alcohol is popular as an aperitif and is soon going to sail to European shores.

The spiced liqueur is made from an old family recipe that includes, Portuguese oranges, local sugars and spices.

Price: Rs 2600 approx

Moonshine Meadery – Beer

Moonshine Meadery is Asia’s first Meadery.

Technically it does not fall under the beer category.

But, it is still gathering a fan base due to is sweetish taste and easy to drink capabilities.

Price: Rs 220 for 330 ml

Charosa – Wine

This lesser known winery amongst other commercially available brands like Sula and Fratelli is slowly climbing up the charts.

Charosa produces some of the best quality wines in both red and white.

Price: Rs 1500 approx

Greater Than – Gin

This is India’s first and only craft gin.

Greater Than was started by two friends, who relied on hands-on research and after carefully sourcing their ingredients, did they take on the mammoth task of distilling dry London gin in India.

After its launch more than a year ago, it has already sold over 10,000 bottles.

Price: Rs 1450