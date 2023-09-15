Thinking about having sex for the first time in life?

Wondering how it feels?

How to handle any anxiety that may accompany it?

How to be safe while having sex for first time?

Having sex for first time: What you must know

Many things must be going through your mind if you are thinking about having sex for the first time.

You may be wondering if your body will change or whether it will hurt.

Read on to find answers to some of the questions you may have about first-time sex.

What happens to your body after first-time sex?

Your body will not display any tell-tale signs after you have sex for the first time.

The only way anyone will know you’ve had sex is if you or somebody else tells them.

While having sex, you might breathe heavily and sweat, and your skin could become flushed.

These changes are caused by the physical nature of sex.

During sex, your vulva may also become swollen due to increased blood flow.

After sex, your body will go back to normal, just like it would after exercise.

Most women are born with a hymen, which is a membrane in the vagina that can stretch or tear during exercise, first-time sex, or other activities.

During your first time having sex, your hymen might stretch, and you may experience some bleeding if it ruptures.

However, bleeding doesn’t always occur during first-time sex. Many already inadvertently broken their hymen before they ever have sex.

If you’re worried about bleeding, lying down on a dark-coloured towel or cloth can prevent stains.

Will it hurt?

Much of the anxiety surrounding having sex for the first time is centred on whether it will hurt.

If you relax, feel comfortable, and pay attention to your body, there probably won’t be any pain.

What you might feel is a bit of discomfort because this experience is new to you.

If you do feel pain, it is more than likely caused by friction.

Friction during penetrative sex occurs when there isn’t enough vaginal lubrication to ease the entry of something entering your vagina.

Engaging in plenty of foreplay can stimulate the vagina to become more lubricated.

Using lubricant can make intercourse more comfortable and enjoyable.

Will I have an orgasm?

When you and your partner are figuring out how to have sex for the first time, you might believe that it will be as magical as it is often depicted in the movies.

However, it’s possible that your first time won’t be nearly as smooth or well-choreographed.

For many people, their first time is an awkward and somewhat uncomfortable affair.

On top of that, both of you might be nervous.

Under circumstances like these, it can be difficult to achieve an orgasm.

This is perfectly normal.

In fact, sex without orgasm can be quite enjoyable and might be a good way for you and your partner to connect further.

Can I get pregnant having sex for the first time?

There’s a myth in some societies that you can’t get pregnant when you have sex for the first time.

This is false. If you have already started getting your period, you can get pregnant if you have sex.

If you don’t want to become pregnant, you should use a birth control method whenever you engage in sexual intercourse.

Ways to reduce anxiety

If you’re having sex for the first time, you may feel anxious. It is normal. There are lots of things you can do to deal with this anxiety.

Right partner

Being with someone you trust can help you feel safer and more in control of the situation.

Cozy place

If you want to have sex but feel anxious about it, plan to do it in a place you find comfortable. An unfamiliar or uncomfortable location could make it hard to focus on what’s going on and enjoy what’s happening.

Foreplay

Anxiety about the first time you have sex is pretty common. However, foreplay may help reduce your anxious feelings.

Foreplay involves a lot of kissing and touching, which can help you feel more comfortable with your own body as well as your partner’s.

(Article first published on Flo)