Guwahati: The students of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam staged a protest on Saturday after a video of their principal, Dipak Kr. Neog, drinking alcohol on campus with four other people went viral.

The students’ union and the RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP held the protest, claiming that the principal’s actions violated the sanctity of the learning environment.

“We saw a video of our principal and four other people drinking alcohol in a room inside our college campus,” said a student leader.

“This is unacceptable behavior for a person in his position. He should be held accountable for his actions,” he said.

The students’ union has demanded that the principal be suspended and an inquiry be conducted into the matter.

The principal was not available for comment, but a senior government official from the state education department said that they are looking into the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage among the students and the general public. Many people have taken to social media to express their disgust at the principal’s behavior.

The incident has also raised questions about the drinking culture in educational institutions. There have been a number of cases in recent years of students and teachers being caught drinking on campus.