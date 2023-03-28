Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ram. This auspicious festival is celebrated on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri of the Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 30.

The day is celebrated by reciting Ram Katha or reading stories of Ram including the Hindu epic Ramayana which narrates the tale of Rama. The festival is celebrated grandly at Ayodhya and numerous Rama temples all over India. In this auspicious day, devotees seek blessings of Lord Rama for a happy and prosperous life.

Foods plays an incredible role in every festival keeping the festival spirit high. The people who keep fast during this festival end it with sattvic foods that are prepared without onion, garlic or oil.

Here are 4 dishes to relish this Ram Navami:

Singhara puri

Nothing can be better than having a plate of hot singara (water chestnut) ki poori. For the dough, add some flour, mashed potatoes and edible rock salt to a bowl. Having a flavourful aloo ki sabji with it will lift up your mood. Serve it with chutney and raita.

Aloo Tomato curry

Aloo Tomato curry is a pleasant and simple vegetarian dish and would be best to eat this Navratri. Add flavour by using spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric, chilli powder and garam masala. Serve it with hot steaming rice, flatbreads like naan or roti.

Kuttu paratha

Kuttu also known as buckwheat flour, is one of the preferred food options during Navratri fasts. The paratha is prepared by mixing mashed potatoes and flour.

Shrikhand

It is a mouth-watering dessert recipe. Shrikhand is a curd loaded with sugar, saffron and cardamon. It is a delicious alternative to ice-cream and other sugary desserts that contains low fat and calories.